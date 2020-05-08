POLITICS

1-MIN READ

MP Ministers Ask Shivraj to Probe Tenure of Kamal Nath to ‘Expose Massive Corruption’

File photos of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath.

File photos of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath.

After a cabinet meeting on Friday, MP minister for Home and Health Narottam Mishra said no work was done when Nath was in power and "whatever funds were received were diverted to Chhindwara (the CM’s home town)".

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18 Bhopal
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh is likely to look into the last six months of the tenure of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

After a cabinet meeting on Friday, MP minister for Home and Health Narottam Mishra said no work was done when Nath was in power and "whatever funds were received were diverted to Chhindwara (the CM's home town)".

"No work was done even in Chhindwara and the state was deprived of funds,” he claimed.

Mishra claimed that the state's Vallabh Bhawan was reduced to a centre of middlemen, adding corruption had peaked and the state government would release a transfer list of officers daily.

"We (ministers) have urged the chief minister to form a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the massive corruption that took place in the last six months of the Kamal Nath government," he said.

When in opposition, the BJP had alleged massive corruption in the Congress government in transfer postings. The Congress government had also promised to expose the previous BJP government’s corruption until it was overthrown in March.

“The BJP government has no control on things like ration distribution, people walking to MP from far-off places and getting killed amid the coronavirus outbreak but it talks about probing the Congress government’s tenure to divert attention,” said former minister PC Sharma.

