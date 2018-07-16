English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Muslim Body Accuses Govt of Apathy, Asks Congress to Field Candidates From Community
The Madhya Pradesh unit of All India Milli Council has planned a meeting on July 18 to discuss the attempts made by ‘certain organisations’ to question the nationalism of Muslims.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal:The Madhya Pradesh unit of All India Milli Council, an umbrella organisation of various Muslim bodies, on Monday accused the state government of neglecting the community and demanded tickets for Muslim candidates wherever the community population is 60,000 or more.
“The MP government hasn’t done anything for offering employment and education to the Muslim kids. Even the community’s educated youths are not getting government jobs in the state,” Maulana Maseeh Alam, one of the founder members of the council, told reporters on Monday.
The council has planned a meeting on July 18 to discuss the attempts made by ‘certain organisations’ to question the nationalism of Muslims and representation to Muslim women in the assembly polls.
The council said there are around 25 assembly constituencies where the Muslim population is 60,000 or above.
It accused the BJP of not offering tickets to Muslim candidates.
It further alleged that there has been a planned conspiracy to destroy Muslim community institutions including Waqf Board, Masjid Committee, Madrasa Board and others.
The MP government, Alam said, has not paid salaries to 1,685 teachers at Madrasas in MP for nearly two years.
“We have given a call for Congress and other like-minded parties to offer tickets to Muslim candidates in the minority dominated constituencies during assembly polls and we are open for a dialogue with everyone,” Maulana Maseeh Alam said.
The body, however dismissed questions about PM Narendra Modi’s recent remarks in which he accused the Congress of being a party for Muslim men alone, and said that during elections, all parties point fingers at each other.
Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
