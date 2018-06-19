MP Opposition Leader Smells BJP Conspiracy in Mother’s Eviction Charges Against Him

Under fire after his elderly mother dragged him to court accusing him of evicting her from an ancestral house in Bhopal, Leader of Opposition in MP assembly, Ajay Singh termed it a BJP conspiracy.Singh said that he would go ahead with the no-confidence motion in the state assembly during the upcoming Monsoon Session.Singh who was in Shahdol district on Tuesday, said that these rumours were an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from the no-confidence motion which he plans to present in assembly soon.“I and my brother Abhimanyu are being targeted by the BJP,” said the senior Congress leader and the son of late union minister Arjun Singh. The senior MLA said he would submit the no-confidence motion with the assembly secretariat on Wednesday.The monsoon session of MP assembly starts on June 25.“When we know the advocate who appeared against me in the court is affiliated to which party, curtains would automatically come down on the conspiracy.”On being asked whether his sister Veena Singh is also involved in the conspiracy against him, Singh responded in the affirmative saying it was quite obvious.Lashing out at BJP, Singh said the last time that the Congress moved a no-trust motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in 2013, the BJP made the Deputy Leader of Opposition switch sides and join them.“When I contested the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP made one Congress MLA switch over at the eleventh hour and all this is happening all over again.”Incidentally, Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi, who had switched over to Congress from the Samajwadi Party in 2013 had again switched loyalties and joined the BJP in April 2014, days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections when Singh was pitted against BJP’s Ganesh Singh from Satna Parliamentary constituency.Eventually, the BJP candidate had defeated Ajay Singh by over 8,500 votes.Earlier on Tuesday, Singh’s 83-year-old mother Saroj Kumari had moved a JMFC court in Bhopal accusing her sons Ajay and Abhimanyu, of evicting her from their family house in Bhopal and not extending any financial support to her since 2011 when her husband passed away.Kumari was accompanied in court by daughter Veena and NRI industrialist Sam Verma.