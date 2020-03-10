MP Political Crisis: BJP Leaders Hand over Resignations of 19 Congress MLAs to Assembly Speaker

Bhopal: Led by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav, a delegation of senior BJP leaders here on Tuesday marched to the residence of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati and handed over the resignation letters of 19 Congress MLAs.

After receiving the letters, Prajapati told reporters he will take the decision as per rules.

These 19 lawmakers had earlier emailed their resignations to the Speaker between noon and 2pm on Tuesday "and we are submitting the hard copies of these resignations", former Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told Prajapati while handing over the letters. Singh landed here from New Delhi by a special flight.

Currently in Bengaluru, these 19 MLAs from the camp of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party earlier on Tuesday, had announced their decision to resign as well from the party. They had also uploaded on social media images of themselves holding their resignation letters. These MLAs, including six ministers, have been kept under high security in the Karnataka capital.

"By tomorrow morning, five more Congress MLAs could resign and by evening this figure could go up to 30," said Singh, also claiming the support of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs.

Prajapati, meanwhile, said he had heard about the resignations. "And as I have received the letters, I would take a call on the basis of rules and regulations," he said.

The Kamal Nath government has already wrote to Governor Lalji Tandon urging him to remove the six ministers from the cabinet. All of them belong to Scindia's camp.

Senior party MLA and former minister Bisahulal Singh and Aidal Singh Kansana also submitted their resignations on Tuesday. Bisahulal Singh had met senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and joined the party this afternoon.

So far, 22 MLAs have tendered their resignations, which brings down the effective strength of the MP House to 206 and the majority figure down to 104. The Congress government now has been reduced to 92, including allies — it still needs five more MLAs to be in majority.

The BJP has 107 MLAs in the assembly.