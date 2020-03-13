MP Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Coronavirus Not in MP But in Its Politics, Says Kamal Nath; Asks Guv to Ensure Release of 'Captive' MLAs

Event Highlights
- Kamal Nath Govt Safe in MP: Digvijaya Singh
- Coronavirus Not in MP But in Its Politics: CM
- Kamal Nath Requests for Floor Test
- Kamal Nath Speaks Up on Political Crisis
- Rebel MLAs likely to Board Plane to Bhopal
- Kamal Nath Alleges Horse Trading by BJP
- Kamal Nath Calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan
- Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis
- Kamal Nath to Meet Governor
Nath is likely to tell the Governor that a floor test, triggered by the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, is unlikely as the rebel MLAs are “missing”.
Kamal Nath Requests 'Floor Test in Forthcoming Session of Assembly' | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath requested Governor Lalji Tandon to conduct "floor test in the forthcoming session of the assembly on a date fixed by the Speaker".
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's letter to Governor Lalji Tandon requesting 'floor test in the forthcoming session of the assembly on a date fixed by the Speaker'. pic.twitter.com/xWI6rc0RI5— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020
Kamal Nath Speaks Up on Political Crisis | "Floor test will happen but it will be possible only when there is freedom. Where is the freedom when 22 MLAs are held captive? Some says that they are coming back. When they are coming back?," asks Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon to discuss ongoing political crisis in the state.
Kamal Nath Requests Guv to Ensure Release of MLAs
Kamal Nath Requests Governor to Ensure 'Release of MLAs Held in Captivity in Bengaluru' | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath alleged horse trading of MLAs by BJP and requested Governor Lalji Tandon to ensure "release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru". Twenty-two MLAs who belong to now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia camp are holed up in a hotel in Bengaluru.
Rebel MLAs Camping in Bengaluru likely to Board Plane to Bhopal | A special chartered plane is expected to land at Bhopal airport from Bengaluru, where 22 rebel Congress MLAs are camping. After the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, the opposition BJP will push for a floor test on the opening day of the assembly session. i.e. March 16, while the Congress, staring at a possible collapse of its government, is seeking to buy time to win back some of its legislators.
Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis | The Congress has alleged that 19 of its MLAs are being held "captive" in a Bengaluru resort by the BJP, a charge denied by the main opposition party. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple its government with allurements, a charge rejected outright by the saffron party. The BJP had made it clear it will seek a floor test in the assembly as the Congress government has been reduced to a "minority" with the resignation of 22 MLAs.
BJP to Push for Floor Test, Congress Seeks to Buy Time | After the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, the opposition BJP will push for a floor test on the opening day of the assembly session, while the Congress, staring at a possible collapse of its government, will seek to buy time to win back some of its legislators.
Congress, BJP Readying Strategies for Coming Days in Assembly | Amid the prevailing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, a beleaguered Congress and a buoyed BJP are readying their strategies for the coming days when a part of the drama is likely to be played out in the assembly whose budget session starts from March 16. The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.
Kamal Nath to Meet Governor Over Assembly Session Postponement | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will meet Governor Lalji Tandon at 11 am to consider postponement of the assembly session beginning on March 16, due to coronavirus concerns. The decision would be taken after studying what measures other states are taking to control the spreading of coronavirus, sources said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Amid the prevailing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, a beleaguered Congress and a buoyed BJP are readying their strategies for the coming days when a part of the drama is likely to be played out in the assembly whose budget session starts from March 16.
The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.
Encouraged by the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, the opposition BJP will push for a floor test on the opening day of the assembly session, while the Congress, staring at a possible collapse of its government, will seek to buy time to win back some of its legislators.
The Congress has alleged that 19 of its MLAs are being held "captive" in a Bengaluru resort by the BJP, a charge denied by the main opposition party. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple its government with allurements, a charge rejected outright by the saffron party.
The BJP on Thursday made it clear it will seek a floor test in the assembly as the Congress government has been reduced to a "minority" with the resignation of 22 MLAs.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BEWARE: This Coronavirus Heat Map Will Attack Your Computer, Quite Literally
- Pornhub is Offering Free Premium Subscription to Italians Stuck in Coronavirus Lockdown
- Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor Issue Advisory to Fans
- Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Cinema Halls to Stay Shut Till March 31, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launched: Price, Features, and More