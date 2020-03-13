MP Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Coronavirus Not in MP But in Its Politics, Says Kamal Nath; Asks Guv to Ensure Release of 'Captive' MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath



Amid the prevailing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, a beleaguered Congress and a buoyed BJP are readying their strategies for the coming days when a part of the drama is likely to be played out in the assembly whose budget session starts from March 16.



The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.



Encouraged by the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, the opposition BJP will push for a floor test on the opening day of the assembly session, while the Congress, staring at a possible collapse of its government, will seek to buy time to win back some of its legislators.



The Congress has alleged that 19 of its MLAs are being held "captive" in a Bengaluru resort by the BJP, a charge denied by the main opposition party. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple its government with allurements, a charge rejected outright by the saffron party.



The BJP on Thursday made it clear it will seek a floor test in the assembly as the Congress government has been reduced to a "minority" with the resignation of 22 MLAs.

