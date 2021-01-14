MP: Shivraj Chouhan Stamps Authority as BJP Announces New State Executive Team

Bhopal: After a gap of four-and-a-half years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh got a new state executive team on Wednesday, with predominance being given to old timers.

In what is being seen as a jolt to Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp as the BJP included only one of his loyalists in the team — Madan Kushwaha. However, supporters of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and home minister Narottam Mishra found places in the fresh team announced late on evening Wednesday by state BJP chief Vishnu Datt Sharma.

Sharma played a key role in the bypolls where the BJP saw a thumping victory.

As many as eight close aides of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been given positions in the state executive, while protem-speaker Rameshwar Sharma and senior leader Vijesh Lunawat have been dropped.

Among Chouhan’s loyalists included in the state executive are Darshan Singh Chaudhary, who will head the Kisan Morcha, and Bhagat Singh Kushwaha. State media in-charge Lokendra Parashar, who is seen close to the party state leadership, has also been retained in the team.

The team Sharma announced has 35 members including 12 vice presidents and 12 secretaries. Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma, former MLA Jitu Jirati and former MP Chintaman Malviya have been elevated as vice presidents. Vaibhav Pawar from Seoni has been assigned the responsibility of the youth wing. Former minister Lalita Yadav, too, has been added as vice-president.

Young leaders Rajneesh Agrawal and Rahul Kothari, both spokespersons till now, have been retained as secretaries. Akhilesh Jain, a chartered accountant by profession, has been appointed the party treasurer.

The party gave credence to regional balance, picking office bearers from Vindhya, Mahakaushal, Malwa-Nimar, Bundelkhand and other areas. Even those sulking over denial of ticket in bypolls were given key responsibilities in the organisational rejig.

The party organisation was heavily tilted in favour of the Gwalior-Chambal region before the bypolls because it had a majority of the bypoll seats.

Party insiders claimed that there was no disappointment for Scindia since his supporters were part of the cabinet and could be assigned appointments in boards and corporations

The last BJP state executive team was formed by then state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan in 2016. VD Sharma, who was appointed state BJP chief in 2020, took several months to pick up his team.