MPCC Vice-president Brijmohan Parihar Dies of Coronavirus in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice-president Brijmohan Parihar, who had contracted Covid-19 recently, passed away at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was admitted.

Parihar's condition deteriorated on Tuesday due to the infection and he could not be saved, Congress leaders said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath condoled the demise of Parihar whose mortal remains will be cremated in New Delhi.

A large number of politicians from both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have contracted coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recently shifted to his residence after getting treatment for the infection at a private hospital in Bhopal.

Several of his ministers and office-bearers too have contracted infection in the recent past.

Bhopal has reported close to 8,000 cases of infections by Monday when the state capital reported total 89 cases.