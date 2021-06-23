CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Politics»MPs, MLAs Should Make Efforts to Clear Misconceptions About Covid-19 Vaccines: Om Birla
1-MIN READ

MPs, MLAs Should Make Efforts to Clear Misconceptions About Covid-19 Vaccines: Om Birla

File photo of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

File photo of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Members of all democratic institutions such as Assembly, Legislative Council, Panchayat and Municipality should conduct public awareness campaigns about COVID19 so that people can be protected against the pandemic, he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appealed to MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to make persistent efforts to clear any misconceptions that public may have about coronavirus vaccines. Members of all democratic institutions such as Assembly, Legislative Council, Panchayat and Municipality should conduct public awareness campaigns about COVID-19 so that people can be protected against the pandemic, he said.

Birla made these remarks at the All India Presiding Officers Conference, held virtually on Tuesday. The conference was called to discuss the working of state legislatures with their presiding officers. The Lok Sabha Speaker said, “Public representatives should make persistent efforts to clear any misconceptions or confusions that the public may have about the vaccine." He further said awareness about vaccines is important as the Centre has started free vaccination programmes across the country for all persons above the age of 18 years. He also informed the presiding officers about the initiatives taken by coaching institutes in Kota under which free coaching will be provided to the children who lost their earning parent or both parents due to COVID-19 along with the arrangement of their accommodation. Birla is the MP from Kota in Rajasthan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 21:41 IST