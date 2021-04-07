MP’s New Full Form Is ‘Mask Pahno’: Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while concluding his 24-hour Swasthya Agraha in Bhopal on Wednesday clarified that there are no plans for absolute lockdown in the State.

“I have clarified already that we are keeping lockdown in the last option and in certain districts, lockdown could be used but only after consulting with district crisis groups for saving lives,” said Chouhan, while listing measures to boost Covid-19 prevention after a series of meetings with public representatives.

Chouhan has clarified after unfounded reports were rife in the State that the Chief Minister had imposed lockdown after his 24-hour sit-in.

Chouhan had received suggestions from various quarters ranging from religious heads, health workers, officers, Covid-19 warriors, media and so on.

Underlining the importance of masks, Chouhan offered a new full form to MP, i.e. Mask Pahno (wear masks).

Chouhan, who till now was talking of awareness on wearing masks, had a stern warning for violators saying, “Not wearing masks is a crime and from now on, violators could face stern action.”

A hospital admission protocol will be put in place for ensuring that those positive patients, who could be treated in home isolation don’t occupy beds in hospitals unnecessarily, said the CM.

He underlined the efforts to distribute free masks among the poor through NGOs and Self Help Groups.

Among Covid-19 prevention and care measures, Chouhan announced that the Kill Corona II campaign will shortly be undertaken.

Covid19 care measures

Amid a massive outbreak of the deadly virus, Chouhan announced series of measures including setting up of one Covid-19 care center in every district, free treatment under Ayushman yojana, increasing beds from 24,000 to 36,000, revamping oxygen supply, fixing charges of lab tests, display of treatment charges in private hospitals and so on.

A standard operating protocol (SOP) is being put in place for judicious usage of Remdesivir injections in hospitals and the State government will procure these injections to battle scarcity. Administration will monitor any incident hoarding of medicines, injections and others and real time bed availability will be made possible.

Volunteers for Covid-19 care and prevention

Chouhan claimed that following his call on Tuesday, over 34,000 volunteers have enrolled with the government and will be used in making people wear masks, vaccination and healthcare efforts. These will be trained by Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

Chhattisgarh borders sealed

After Maharashtra, Chouhan said, the borders of Chhattisgarh have been sealed amid the virus threat, adding that all passenger vehicles including buses have been banned till April 15. Chhattisgarh has surged to second place nationally in terms of virus outbreak.

