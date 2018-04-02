MP's Vyapam Scam Model Now Established Across India in CBSE, SSC Paper Leaks: Congress

Coming down heavily on the CBSE, SSC question paper leaks, Congress national media coordinator Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday alleged that it had all started with the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and such leaks have now been established in the system across the country.Chaturvedi who was in Bhopal, talking to the media at the Congress office, said that after the CBSE and SSC question paper leaks, now Food Corporation of India exam paper has also leaked and that has also happened from Madhya Pradesh.“It all started with Vyapam in MP. Had there been stringent action, this model would not have been established in the country,” said the visiting Congress leader.“When young students demanded justice in the SSC paper leak case, they were only meted out with lathis,” said Chaturvedi, showing pictures of police action on protesting students. She added that instead of helping the youth they are “being advised to venture into the business of selling pakodas”.“The Centre is offering no job, employment or education and all the exam papers are being leaked.”“When the youth of this country seeks the two crore promised jobs, the government only has lathis to offer,” she alleged.The Congress social media handler categorically alleged that the central government was only targeting small fishes in the CBSE paper leak to spare the bigger culprits.The Congress leader also questioned the manner in which the previous CBSE chairman was removed prematurely and an officer was handpicked for the post, who, according to Chaturvedi did not do anything to stop the exam mafia or cancel the examinations, despite having prior intimation about the leaks.“Both the Modi government and the Shivraj government wishes not only to shield the exam-related scams, but also wish to keep it going,” Chaturvedi alleged.