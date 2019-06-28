Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

MS Bitta Calls for Vote in Parliament on Article 370, 35A to Identify 'Traitors'

Bitta said once the two articles are revoked in Kashmir, people from across the country should buy land there to again convert the valley into the heaven it once used to be.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MS Bitta Calls for Vote in Parliament on Article 370, 35A to Identify 'Traitors'
Maninderjeet Singh Bitta (Center) with Union Minister Suresh Prabhu (Left)
Loading...

Jammu: Jun 28 (PTI) All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman MS Bitta Friday called for a vote in Parliament on revocation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, saying it will help the nation identify the "traitors".

He said once the two articles are revoked in Kashmir, people from across the country should buy land there to again convert the valley into the heaven it once used to be.

"Parliament is in session and the government should hold a vote to know who wants revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. The nation will come to know about the nationalists and the traitors," Bitta told reporters.

"Sometime back a tall Kashmiri leader said there will be no one left in the valley to shoulder the tricolour if Article 370 is abrogated... We will unfurl the tricolour in the valley when Kashmir gets 'azadi' (from the special provisions). I will sell my land (in Punjab) and move to Kashmir to settle there," he said alluding to Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks.

Bitta alleged that a handful of people, funded by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, are defaming Kashmir and harming the local businesses.

The AIATF chief exuded confidence that terrorism will end in Kashmir soon.

"Over the last four years, there has not been a single terror incident in the country barring the Pathankot air base attack in Kashmir. Looking at the ground situation today, I can guarantee that terrorism in Kashmir will end within one year," he said.

He added that Punjab is peaceful today because all political parties, irrespective of their ideology and affiliations, came together to defeat terrorism.

Bitta lauded the BJP government's efforts to fight terrorism.

"Had this resolve been shown by the previous governments, there would have been no Kashmir problem today," he said.

He added that after the failure of the BJP-PDP government, the Centre has shown seriousness in dealing with the situation in Kashmir, which is evident in its decision to give the security forces a free hand.

Bitta also hailed the security forces and the government for the surgical strike and airstrike in Pakistan in response to the attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

On a question about attempts to revive terrorism in the name of Khalistan, he said a handful of people sitting abroad are conspiring, but the people of Punjab will never allow them to succeed.

"We are determined to foil any attempt by Pakistan and ISI in this connection," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram