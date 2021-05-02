Mudaliarpet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

18. Mudaliarpet (मुदलियारपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Mudaliarpet is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 35,575 eligible electors, of which 17,166 were male, 18,406 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mudaliarpet in 2021 is 1072.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 33,317 eligible electors, of which 16,174 were male, 17,142 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,284 eligible electors, of which 14,485 were male, 14,799 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mudaliarpet in 2016 was 21. In 2011, there were 18.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, A. Baskar of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating V. Balan of AINRC by a margin of 5,387 votes which was 18.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A. Baskar of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Dr. M.A.S. Subramanian of DMK by a margin of 9,727 votes which was 38.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 67.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 18. Mudaliarpet Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Mudaliarpet are: L Sambath (DMK), A Baskar (AIADMK), M Arikrishnan (MNM), M Manikandan (AMMK), M Velavan (NTK), E Jeganadhane (IJK), K Kadirvanan (IND), G Santhosh Kumar (IND), E Thamizharasan (IND), S Natarajan (IND), V Manikandan (IND), S Vetrivelu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.39%, while it was 86.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 18. Mudaliarpet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 32. In 2011 there were 26 polling stations.

EXTENT:

18. Mudaliarpet constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.35 to 38 and 40. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Mudaliarpet is 3 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mudaliarpet is: 11°55’00.5"N 79°48’13.0"E.

