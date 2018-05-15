GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Muddebihal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's A S Patil (Nadahalli) Wins

Live election result of 26 Muddebihal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Muddebihal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
Muddebihal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's A S Patil (Nadahalli) Wins
Live election result of 26 Muddebihal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Muddebihal MLA.
Muddebihal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,058 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,038 are male, 97,809 female and 35 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.77 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%.
Live Status BJP A. S. Patil (Nadahalli) Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6351245.89%A. S. Patil (Nadahalli)
INC5487939.65%Appaji Urf Channabasavaraj Shankararao Nagagouda
JD(S)98457.11%Mangaladevi Shantagouda Biradar
NMC30932.23%V P Rakshith
JSP(K)29812.15%Ayyappa Dore
NOTA12950.94%Nota
IND7450.54%Goudra Prabhugouda Bheemanagouda
IND6620.48%Nagurmeti Sridhar
AIMEP5870.42%Bibihajara A Gangur
SHS3150.23%Bapugouda Sagarappa Patil
BPKP2540.18%Honnappagouda. S. Ramathirtha
IND2310.17%Gangadhar Shankararao Nadagouda

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,202 votes (10.64%) securing 30.29% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.93%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,403 votes (2.49%) registering 24.97% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.89%.

Check the table below for Muddebihal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

