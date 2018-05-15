Mudhol Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Govind Makthappa Karajol Wins

Live Status BJP Govind Makthappa Karajol Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Mudhol (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,91,946 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,193 are male, 96,726 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.59 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,178 votes (4.01%) securing 50.14% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.62%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,378 votes (6.88%) registering 48.31% of the votes polled.