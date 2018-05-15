GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mudhol Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Govind Makthappa Karajol Wins

Live election result of 19 Mudhol constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mudhol MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:38 PM IST
Mudhol Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Govind Makthappa Karajol Wins
Live election result of 19 Mudhol constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mudhol MLA.
Mudhol (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,91,946 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,193 are male, 96,726 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.59 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%
Live Status BJP Govind Makthappa Karajol Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7643151.63%Govind Makthappa Karajol
INC6094941.17%Bandiwaddar Satish Chinnappa
JD(S)44312.99%Shankar N Nayak
KRRS20881.41%Basavant Laxman Kambale
NOTA16081.09%Nota
IND10810.73%G F Badanuru
SHS8870.60%Aravind Kambale
PBRP3150.21%Ramesh Gonyagol
RPI(A)2390.16%Bhimarao Kalavvagol

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,178 votes (4.01%) securing 50.14% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.62%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,378 votes (6.88%) registering 48.31% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Mudhol live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.)

