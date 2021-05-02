Mudhukulathur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

212. Mudhukulathur (मुधुकुलथुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Mudhukulathur is part of 35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,10,268 eligible electors, of which 1,55,202 were male, 1,55,061 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mudhukulathur in 2021 is 999.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,97,394 eligible electors, of which 1,49,645 were male, 1,47,741 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,111 eligible electors, of which 1,29,505 were male, 1,27,606 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mudhukulathur in 2016 was 481. In 2011, there were 405.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S.Pandi of INC won in this seat by defeating M.Keerthika of AIADMK by a margin of 13,348 votes which was 6.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Murugan M of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Sathiamoorthy V of DMK by a margin of 20,089 votes which was 11.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 212. Mudhukulathur Assembly segment of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mudhukulathur are: Keerthika (AIADMK), N Sivanandam (BSP), R S Rajakannappan (DMK), A Saravanakumar (NIRP), C Navapanneerselvam (MNM), K Panchatcharam (MIPA), K Boomirajan Yadav (TMTK), C Malaiselvam (PT), M Murugan (AMMK), R Rahmadnisha (NTK), S Raja (PPOIS), T Azhakumalai Kumaran (IND), S Immanuvel Sekar (IND), K Ramachandran (IND), M Karthick (IND), K Sathish (IND), G M Senthilmurugan (IND), Deva Sitham I (IND), S Prabakaran (IND), K Murugan (IND), P Murugan (IND), E Mohan (IND), K Rajakumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.29%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.36%, while it was 69.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 212. Mudhukulathur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 364. In 2011 there were 330 polling stations.

EXTENT:

212. Mudhukulathur constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu: Mudukulathur Taluk Kadaladi Taluk Kamuthi Taluk (Part) Mudimannarkottai, Neeravi, N.Karisalkulam, Melaramanadhi, Keelaramanadhi, K.Nedungulam, Anaiyur, Pakkuvetti, Sengappadai, Mudalnadu, Mushtakurichi, Seemanendal, Pudukkottai, Peraiyur, Kallikulam, O.Karisalkulam, K.Veppangulam, Pammanendal, Mavilangai, Ariamangalam, Kovilangulam, Komboothi, Villanendal, M. Pudukulam, Idivilagi, Ponthampuli, Thimmanathapuram, T.Valasubramaniapuram, P.Muthuramalingapuram, Perunali, Sadayanendal, Sambakkulam, Kamuthi, Thavasikurichi and Kadamangalam villages. Kamuthi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Ramanathapuram.

The total area covered by Mudhukulathur is 1574 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mudhukulathur is: 9°17’31.9"N 78°28’44.4"E.

