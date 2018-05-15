Mudigere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M.P. Kumaraswamy Won

Live Status BJP M.P. Kumaraswamy Won

Mudigere (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,66,957 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 82,615 are male, 84,262 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 635 votes (0.58%) securing 29.41% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.17%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,495 votes (8.51%) registering 34.64% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.79%.