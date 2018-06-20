Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s Death Was the First Blow to Alliance, Says BJP’s Ram Madhav

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav on Wednesday blamed the break-up of the party’s alliance with the PDP on the “soft approach” of the Mehbooba Mufti government over violence in the Valley.In an interview to CNN-News18 hours after the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav said the death of Mehbooba’s father and then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in January 2016 was the first blow to the alliance.“In 11 months’ time, Mufti sahab passed away and that was the first setback for the alliance. Mehboobaji took her time, thus giving the impression to the opposition that she was not fully on board,” he said.“It was a historic alliance. We do not believe in political untouchability. I agree that it was compulsion of the moment, but it was not an opportunistic alliance. Mufti