Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mughalsarai seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Irshad Ahamad (BSP), Chandra Shekhar Yadav (SP), Chhabbu (INC), Ramesh Jaiswal (BJP), Ajit Kumar Singh (SUP), Abid Ali (AIMIM), Dayanidhi Singh Yadav (BJMP), Brijesh Kumar (MAP), Rajoo Prasad Prajapati (SBSPA), Shailesh Kumar (VIP), Sajid Ali (AAP), Inayatullah Khan (IND), Vikesh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60%, which is -1.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sadhana Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mughalsarai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.380 Mughalsarai (मुगलसराय) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. Mughalsarai is part of Chandauli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,29,983 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,335 were male and 1,47,635 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mughalsarai in 2019 was: 810 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,72,513 eligible electors, of which 2,06,925 were male,1,69,592 female and 66 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,471 eligible electors, of which 1,76,553 were male, 1,39,863 female and 55 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mughalsarai in 2017 was 385. In 2012, there were 196 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sadhana Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Babulal of SP by a margin of 13,243 which was 5.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Babban of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Babulal of SP by a margin of 15,440 votes which was 8.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 31.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 380 Mughalsarai Assembly segment of the 76. Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat defeating Sanjay Singh Chauhan of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mughalsarai are: Irshad Ahamad (BSP), Chandra Shekhar Yadav (SP), Chhabbu (INC), Ramesh Jaiswal (BJP), Ajit Kumar Singh (SUP), Abid Ali (AIMIM), Dayanidhi Singh Yadav (BJMP), Brijesh Kumar (MAP), Rajoo Prasad Prajapati (SBSPA), Shailesh Kumar (VIP), Sajid Ali (AAP), Inayatullah Khan (IND), Vikesh Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.87%, while it was 59.19% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mughalsarai went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.380 Mughalsarai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 378. In 2012, there were 329 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.380 Mughalsarai comprises of the following areas of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Mughalsarai, 2 Alinagar, Panchayats 42 Madhupur, 43 Jashuri, 44 Dhuricoat, 48 Gorari, 61 Bisauri of 3 Majhwar Chandauli KC, Dulhipur (Census Town), Mughalsarai MB, Mughalsarai Rly. Settelement Nagar Panchayat and Chandauli Nagar Panchayat of Chandauli Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mughalsarai constituency, which are: Saiyadraja, Sakaldiha, Shivpur, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Chunar, Chakia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mughalsarai is approximately 246 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mughalsarai is: 25°14’39.5"N 83°05’48.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mughalsarai results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.