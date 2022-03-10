Muhammadabad-Gohna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Muhammadabad-Gohna seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dharm Singh Gautam (BSP), Poonam Saroj (BJP), Banvari Ram (INC), Rajendra Kumar (SP), Ankit Kumar Rao (AAP), Mahendra Sonkar (JAP), Dinanath Prasad (IND), Monoo (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.3%, which is -1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shriram Sonkar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muhammadabad-Gohna results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.355 Muhammadabad-Gohna (मुहम्मदाबाद- गोहना (एससी)) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. Muhammadabad-Gohna is part of Ghosi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,18,964 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,802 were male and 1,46,161 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muhammadabad-Gohna in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,17,210 eligible electors, of which 1,92,764 were male,1,64,436 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,32,269 eligible electors, of which 1,82,944 were male, 1,49,322 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muhammadabad-Gohna in 2017 was 734. In 2012, there were 780 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shriram Sonkar of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 538 which was 0.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Baijnath of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra of BSP by a margin of 3,139 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 355 Muhammadabad-Gohna Assembly segment of the 70. Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Ghosi Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghosi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Muhammadabad-Gohna are: Dharm Singh Gautam (BSP), Poonam Saroj (BJP), Banvari Ram (INC), Rajendra Kumar (SP), Ankit Kumar Rao (AAP), Mahendra Sonkar (JAP), Dinanath Prasad (IND), Monoo (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.3%, while it was 54.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Muhammadabad-Gohna went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.355 Muhammadabad-Gohna Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 356. In 2012, there were 326 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.355 Muhammadabad-Gohna comprises of the following areas of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Muhammadabad Gohna Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Muhammadabad-Gohna constituency, which are: Mubarakpur, Sagri, Ghosi, Mau, Jakhanian, Mehnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Muhammadabad-Gohna is approximately 348 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Muhammadabad-Gohna is: 25°57’38.2"N 83°25’26.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muhammadabad-Gohna results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.