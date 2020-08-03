'Muhurat for Ram Temple Ceremony Inauspicious, Decided for PM Modi's Convenience', Claims Digvijaya Singh

Stepping up an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed that the foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 is being organised keeping the convenience of the Prime Minister in mind. Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, further said that the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma and religious sentiments of people are being ignored by holding such an event at an “inauspicious” timing.

Referring to Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, he tweeted in Hindi, "The foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being organised at an inauspicious time. Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, the most senior Shankaracharya of Dwarka and Joshimath of our Hindu religion, has very clearly alerted about this.”

५ अगस्त को भगवान राम के मंदिर शिलान्यास के अशुभ मुहुर्त के बारे में विस्तार से जगदगुरू स्वामी स्वरूपानंद जी महाराज ने सचेत किया था। मोदी जी की सुविधा पर यह अशुभ मुहुर्त निकाला गया।यानि मोदी जी हिंदू धर्म की हजारो वर्षों की स्थापित मान्यताओं से बड़े हैं!! क्या यही हिंदुत्व है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

Linking “inauspicious” timing with the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, he further said, “It is the result of ignoring the beliefs of Hinduism that all the priests of Ram temple have tested Covid-19 positive. Not just this, Kamala Rani Varun, the UP Minister, has died due to coronavirus. The Uttar Pradesh BJP chief has also tested Covid-19 positive. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also hospitalised after being infected. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and State President are also Covid-19 positive. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also been infected.”

Moreover, the Congress leader has appealed Prime Minister Modi to postpone the foundation ceremony scheduled for August 5 to a new date keeping the Mahurrat (auspicious timing) in mind.

“The centre of faith for crores of Hindus is Lord Ram and one should not play with such beliefs. I again request Modi ji to postpone the inauspicious Mahurrat of August 5. After hundreds of years of struggle, the time of the construction of Lord Ram temple has come. Kindly stop it from getting disturbed,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Singh asked why Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were not quarantined at a time when their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Should the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister of India not be quarantined in these circumstances? Is the obligation to go to the quarantine only for the general public? Not for the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister? Quarantine deadline is 14 days. Modi ji, by doing the foundation stone laying ceremony at an inauspicious time, how many more people do you want to send to hospital? Yogi ji should explain to Modi ji. Why are all the limitations of Sanatan Dharma being broken while you are there? And what are your compulsions that you are letting all this happen?”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya at around 11 a.m. on August 5 and he is likely to stay there for around three hours. Modi will first offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then visit the pre-fabricated temple at Manas Bhawan where the idol of Lord Ram is presently kept. He will then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the 'bhumi pujan'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also appealed to hold an ‘Akhand Ramayana Path’ on August 4 and 5, in Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj Naimisharanya and Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister will be laying the stone 32 seconds after 12:15:15 am on August 5, which has been decided as an auspicious time. The first brick to be laid by him will reportedly be made of silver, weighing around 35-40 kgs, which holds significance in astrology. It will apparently eradicate the effects of 'Rahu and Ketu'.