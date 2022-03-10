Mukerian Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : BJP leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Mukerian seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Prof. Gurdhian Singh Multani (AAP), Jangi Lal Mahajan (BJP), Sarbjot Singh (SAD), Indu Bala (INC), Ashok Kumar (IND), Karamjit Singh (IND), Gurvatan Singh (IND), Parminder Singh (SADASM).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.72%, which is -1.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajnish Kumar Babbi of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mukerian results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.39 Mukerian (मुकेरियां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Mukerian is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 202924 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,309 were male and 1,03,608 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mukerian in 2022 is: 1,043 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,224 eligible electors, of which 99,596 were male,92,621 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,851 eligible electors, of which 84,055 were male, 79,796 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mukerian in 2017 was 6,289. In 2012, there were 2,073 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Rajnish Kumar Babbi of INC won in this seat defeating Arunesh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 23,126 which was 17.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajnish Kumar of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Arunesh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 12,119 votes which was 9.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 43.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39 Mukerian Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.82%, while it was 75.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mukerian went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.39 Mukerian Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 240. In 2012, there were 204 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.39 Mukerian comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: PanchayatNamoli of Datarpur KC; KCs Mukerian, Aiman Mangat, Hajipur, Hardokhundpur, Bhangala; Panchayats Shri Pandian, Gera, Bhera, Sariana, Bella Sariana of Talwara KC and Mukerian (Municipal Council) of Mukerian Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Mukerian constituency, which are: Dasuya, Qadian, Dina Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Mukerian is approximately 413 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mukerian is: 31°58’45.8"N 75°38’16.8"E.

