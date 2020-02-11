Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Mukesh Kumar Goel (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM
Live election result status of Mukesh Kumar Goel (मुकेश कुमार गोयल) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Adarsh Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mukesh Kumar Goel has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Mukesh Kumar Goel (मुकेश कुमार गोयल) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Adarsh Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mukesh Kumar Goel has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Mukesh Kumar Goel is a Indian National Congress candidate from Adarsh Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business (Proprietor of AYAAN AGRO FOODS, Delhi). Mukesh Kumar Goel's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 59 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 5.3 crore which includes Rs. 1.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 4.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16.5 lakh of which Rs. 9.1 lakh is self income. Mukesh Kumar Goel's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar are: Chander Pal (BSP), Pawan Sharma (AAP), Mukesh Kumar Goel (INC), Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP), Kailash (AAPP), Vijay Kr Aggarwal (IND), Shashi (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mukesh Kumar Goel (INC) in 2020 Adarsh Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
