Mukhed Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुखेड): Tushar Govindrao Rathod of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

91. Mukhed (मुखेड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,82,725 eligible electors, of which 1,48,544 were male, 1,34,174 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 573 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mukhed Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4744 61.35% Tushar Govindrao Rathod LEADING INC 2181 28.20% Bhausaheb Khushalrao Patil VBA 662 8.56% Jivan Vithalrao Daregawe BSP 64 0.83% Jitendra Dashrath Waghmare SBP 41 0.53% Balaji Janardhan Aaglave NOTA 41 0.53% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,960 eligible electors, of which 1,43,022 were male, 1,31,937 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 573 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,121.

Mukhed has an elector sex ratio of 903.26.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Govind Mukkaji Rathod of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 73291 votes which was 41.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.9% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Hanmanthrao Venketrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1216 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 91. Mukhed Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.07%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.58%, while it was 66.22 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 91. Mukhed constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 322.

Extent: 91. Mukhed constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Mukhed Tehsil, Kandhar Tehsil (Part) – Revenue Circle Pethwadaj and Kurla.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mukhed is: 18.642 77.3366.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mukhed results.

