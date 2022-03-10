Muktsar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Jagdeep Singh(Kaka Brarr) from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Muktsar seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rajesh Pathela (BJP), Dharamjeet Singh (Bonny Bedi) (LIP), Kanwarjit Singh (SAD), Karan Kaur (INC), Jagdeep Singh (Kaka Brar) (AAP), Sukhraj Singh (SADASM), Balwant Singh (NJP), Anuroop Kaur Sandhu (IND), Alwinder Singh (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND), Kala Singh (IND), Krishan Kumar Alias Krishan Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.12%, which is -5.4% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kanwarjit Singh of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muktsar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.86 Muktsar (Sri Muktsar Sahib) (मुक्तसर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. Muktsar is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 188889 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 89,781 were male and 99,106 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muktsar in 2022 is: 1,104 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,64,322 eligible electors, of which 92,800 were male,83,312 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,591 eligible electors, of which 81,117 were male, 73,474 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muktsar in 2017 was 452. In 2012, there were 266 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kanwarjit Singh of SAD won in this seat defeating Karan Kaur of INC by a margin of 7,980 which was 5.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 30.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Karan Kaur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi of SAD by a margin of 9,255 votes which was 7.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 86 Muktsar Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Muktsar are: Rajesh Pathela (BJP), Dharamjeet Singh (Bonny Bedi) (LIP), Kanwarjit Singh (SAD), Karan Kaur (INC), Jagdeep Singh (Kaka Brar) (AAP), Sukhraj Singh (SADASM), Balwant Singh (NJP), Anuroop Kaur Sandhu (IND), Alwinder Singh (IND), Sandeep Kumar (IND), Kala Singh (IND), Krishan Kumar Alias Krishan Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.52%, while it was 82.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Advertisement

Muktsar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.86 Muktsar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 184. In 2012, there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.86 Muktsar comprises of the following areas of Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab: KCs Gulabewala, Bariwala and Muktsar, Bariwala Nagar Panchayat and Muktsar MC and Panchayats Sarainaga, Warring, Thandewala and Bhullar of Thandewala KC of Muktsar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Muktsar constituency, which are: Faridkot, Kotkapura, Gidderbaha, Malout, Jalalabad, Guru Har Sahai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Muktsar is approximately 575 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Muktsar is: 30°32’25.1"N 74°32’17.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muktsar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.