Mukul Roy Bengal's Chanakya, Together Will Oust Mamata, Says Vijayvargiya, Asks BJP Workers to Enlist ‘TMC Goons'

The national general secretary of the BJP and its Bengal unit in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has asked his party workers to prepare a list of goons, allegedly backed by the TMC, who could "pose a threat" to free and fair elections in the state in 2021.

At a public meeting at Keshiary in West Midnapore on Tuesday, Vijayvargiya said that there is a “serious law and order problem” in West Bengal and he would ensure that the assembly elections are securely held next year.

“I would like to ask all my party workers and leaders to prepare lists of ‘TMC goonda’ who could create problems during the assembly polls. I assure you all that this time the elections will be held under the security of central forces,” he said, adding that the lists will be sent to the Election Commission and the Centre for “stern action”.

During the meeting, which came days after the police crackdown on the BJP’s “Nabanna Chalo” march, the seasoned politician from Indore, said, “We want to see all these ‘TMC goondas’ behind bars before the elections. We have lost many party workers in West Bengal. They were killed by these goons. I would like to ensure the family members of those ‘martyrs’ that their sacrifice will not go in vain as Mamata Banerjee’s resignation letter will be written with their blood.”

Referring to Tuesday’s explosion that blew off a local club’s asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall in Kolkata’s Beliaghata area, Vijayvargiya said, “There was a huge blast that took place in Kolkata today. A large amount of explosives were stored here to create a sense of fear among the people, but the police are trying to suppress the matter. This shows how the Trinamool Congress party is gearing up to create disturbance in Bengal during the polls. I salute my BJP workers who are risking their lives working for the party in all the districts.”

“BJP vice-president Mukul (Roy) da is here with us. He is the ‘Chanakya’ of Bengal. Together we will certainly oust Banerjee’s government this time," he said.

Roy, who was formerly with the Trinamool Congress for close to two decades, had a fall out with CM Banerjee in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam and Narada sting operation involving other TMC leaders. He was suspended from the party for six years, following which he resigned from the TMC and was inducted into the BJP in November 2017.

Recently, Vijayvargiya alleged that there is a threat to his life in Bengal and claimed that the BJP is facing many challenges in the state in its bid to highlight the poor governance of Banerjee’s government.

The party has reportedly also prepared a list of bureaucrats, officers-in-charge and inspectors who are allegedly “working on the instructions of the ruling party”. These lists will be sent to the Union Home Ministry for further course of action ahead of the state polls.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has demanded an NIA probe into the Beliaghata blast, which took place around 6.30am. No casualties or injuries have been reported, so far. However, few nearby houses developed cracks due to the blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.