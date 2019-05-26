Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

Mukul Roy Takes a Dig at Mamata, Says She Won't Resign Until Thrown Out

Mukul Roy had slammed Mamata for practicing appeasement politics in the state. He particularly highlited her comment comparing minorities to cows.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Mukul Roy Takes a Dig at Mamata, Says She Won't Resign Until Thrown Out
BJP leader Mukul Roy flashes the victory sign to celebrate party's victory of Lok Sabha election 2019, at state BJP party headquarters, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: BJP leader from Bengal Mukul Roy took a jibe at the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's offer to resign from her office saying that "she gave her resignation to herself in her pocket".

Speaking to the press, Roy, who recently road BJP to a glorious victory in Bengal, said "Who did Mamata give her resignation to and who are the people to accept her resignation. She gave her resignation to herself in her pocket and herself has not accepted it. This is a funny thing. She is not ready to resign until she is thrown out by the people".

On talks of his TMC turncoat son, Subhranshu Roy, Mukul Roy has confirmed that indeed he will be joining the saffron party.

The TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Friday had said he would join the BJP within a few days, a "new innings" in which he will be able to "breathe freely".

The TMC had suspended Roy for six years for making anti-party comments.

Further, Mukul Roy had also slammed Mamata for practicing appeasement politics in the state. He particularly highlighted her comment comparing minorities to cows.

"She has done appeasement politics. We have no problem with it. But at the same time when she compared those people with cows, it is not fair in democracy," he criticised.

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday in her first public comments on the Lok Sabha election results had declared that she would not desist from standing by and reassuring the minorities. However, while giving this assurance she had compared minorities with cows.

“I appease Muslims…. Will do it 100 times as there is no harm in taking kicks from a cow that gives you milk,” she had said.

Mukul Roy, once considered to be the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in November 2017 after a fallout with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He is being credited for the stellar show of the BJP in Bengal in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.









