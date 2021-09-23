Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma Likely to Float Regional Party, Turns Down TMC's Offer

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Dr Mukul Sangma is likely to consider floating his own regional party unifying all the three major tribes- Khasi, Garo and Jaintia.

Sangma, who is also the leader of opposition in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, is also exploring various options available before drawing any conclusion.

He has also reportedly turned down the request of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join its fold, although he is exploring various options, a TMC leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“We are trying to get Dr Mukul Sangma as this will help us flourish our party in North East since he is the tallest leader of Congress there but he is very reluctant. He met our representative but nothing materialized since he wanted to have a regional party where he can unify the three tribes of Meghalaya,” a TMC leader and Minister in Mamta Banerjee’s Government told News18.

After inducting Mahila Congress Leader Susmita Dev into TMC, the party is trying not only to get Sangma, but also Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the party folds.

TMC PROSPECT IN MEGHALAYA

The TMC has denied any prospect of expanding TMC in Meghalaya. “We once had a representative from our party winning election in Meghalaya but he has done nothing nor try to expand the party and after sometime he left our party. He has not done any development, so how can we expect our party to grow, it’s not easy,” the TMC minister said.

However, a source in the Congress said, “As we know TMC is from outside the Northeast region. Although we have no problem with that, it won’t go very well with the Khasis and Garos.”

The source added that TMC has a slim chance of winning, adding that many political party representatives have met Dr Sangma with different offers.

