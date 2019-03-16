English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mukul Sangma, PL Punia's Son in Congress' Third List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.
Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma flashes victory sign (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress late on Friday night released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency.
Among the third list of candidate declared by the Congress after a meeting of the party's central election committee are five from Assam, two from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides eight from Telangana.
The other two popular faces in the list are of senior SC leader P L Punia's son Tanuj Punia, who has been nominated to contest from Barabanki (SC) seat in Uttar Pradesh, and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy's relative A Revanth Reddy, who will fight the elections from Telangana's Malkajgiri.
Former union ministers Vincent H Pala and Paban Singh Ghatowar have also been fielded from Shillong and Dibrugarh, Assam. Pala is also a sitting MP and has been fielded from the same seat.
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam. Both are sitting members of Parliament and have been fielded from their respective constituencies.
The party has also nominated Swarup Das from Karimganj (SC) and Sushanta Borgohain from Jorhat (both Assam), K L Chisti from Nagaland and Bharat Basnett from Sikkim.
Besides Revanth Reddy, others fielded from Telangana include Ramesh Rathod (Dilabad), A Chandra Sekhar (Peddapalle), Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), K Madan Mohan Rao (Zahirabad), Gali Anil Kumar (Medak), Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella) and Porika Balram Naik from Mahabubabad.
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from the same seat, but had contested as a TRS candidate. He had recently joined the Congress and is married to the daughter of the Apollo Hospital's founder.
(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
