Mulagund Town Panchayat Election Results 2018: Congress Wins the Polls by 15 Out of 19 Seats
Karnataka Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. Live results of Mulagund Town Panchayat elections 2018.
The elections results for 105 Urban Local Bodies in Karnataka including three city corporations are being announced on September 3, 2018.
The Town Panchayat of Mulagund went to the polls on August 31, 2018 and the election results are being declared on September 3, 2018. Click/tap here for live results and updates of the Mulagund Town Panchayat election results 2018. A total of 105 Urban Local Bodies across 24 districts of Karnataka went to the polls that registered an average voting percentage of 63.8%.Voting was held for three Municipal Corporations, 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats. Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the three corners of this triangular contest.In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the (JDS) are in the fray for the 103 Urban Local Bodies and 814 candidates contested for the 135 wards across the three city corporations. Congress contested in all 135, BJP in 130 and JDS in 129.Full list of all municipal bodies that went to the polls: Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur.City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda.Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-Belluru, Khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.Click/tap here for live results and complete coverage of Karnataka Municipal Elections 2018
