Mulana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुलाना): Varun Chaudhary of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

6. Mulana (मुलाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ambala district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.75%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,13,884 eligible electors, of which 1,15,077 were male, 98,807 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,327 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mulana Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 30241 45.58% Varun Chaudhary LEADING BJP 28095 42.34% Rajbir Singh BSP 4990 7.52% Krishan Dass JJP 1465 2.21% Amar Nath INLD 865 1.30% Daya Rani NOTA 244 0.37% Nota IND 215 0.32% Anil Kumar IND 153 0.23% Mewa Dass IND 86 0.13% Suraj Bhan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,95,756 eligible electors, of which 1,06,101 were male, 89,655 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,327 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,67,513.

Mulana has an elector sex ratio of 858.62.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Santosh Chauhan Sarwan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 5649 votes which was 3.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.15% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajbir Singh Barara of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2937 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 36.37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 6. Mulana Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.39%, while it was 77.45 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.19%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 261 polling stations in 6. Mulana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 216.

Extent: 6. Mulana constituency comprises of the following areas of Ambala district of Haryana: Barara Tehsil; PCs Dhanaura, Tharwa, Durana, Barauli and mohri of Balana KC, PC mohra of Ambala Cantt. KC and Saha KC of Ambala Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mulana is: 30.2567 76.9834.

