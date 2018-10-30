English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mulayam Keeps Them Guessing, Visits Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatishil Samajwadi Party Office
Curiously, Shivpal Yadav is still the SP MLA from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat as he has not resigned from party or his post yet.
Mulayam Singh (sitting in the background) visits Shivpal's party office in Lucknow.
Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, surprised everyone by visiting the office of his brother Shivpal Yadav’s newly formed political party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on Tuesday.
Lately, Mulayam has been seen attending meetings at the SP office, sending out a message that he is on son Akhilesh’s side.
Shivpal launched the Morcha on August 29 after falling out with his nephew and SP president, Akhilesh Yadav, complaining about neglect in the SP.
This is the first time that Mulayam has visited the office of his younger brother’s political party.
Earlier, Mulayam shared stage with his brother Shivpal at a function held in Lohia Trust on the occasion of birth anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia.
Speaking to media, Shivpal Yadav said, “We welcome Neta ji at our office, he can come here anytime he wants.”
Curiously, Shivpal Yadav is still the SP MLA from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat as he has not resigned from party or his post yet.
On being asked about the cancellation of Shivpal Yadav’s primary membership from the party, Akhilesh said that he or his party won’t do injustice with anyone. He also added that his party’s main fight is against the BJP.
Shivpal had said his front would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh barring the seat from where Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the upcoming 2019 elections.
