‘Mulayam Should Get Honour to be PM, But… ’: Akhilesh Yadav Floats Father’s Name For Top Job

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday pitched his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as a contender for the post of Prime Minister, saying that it will be “good if netaji gets the honour”.Asked if the former defence minister will be the next prime ministerial candidate, Yadav in an interview with ANI said. “It will be good if Netaji gets the honour (to be the PM) but I feel he is probably not in the prime ministerial race.”Yadav has in the past indicated that he would back BSP chief and his alliance partner, Mayawati, for the top job with statements like the “gathbandhan would give India its next become PM”, and he would be "happy if the PM was from his home state (UP)".Mayawati has also been vocal about her national ambitions. After she opted out of the poll race last month, she had said that becoming an MP is not necessary to become the Prime Minister.Her prime ministerial ambitions have been constantly endorsed by Yadav in the past, who has maintained that there will be no one happier than him if the next PM is from UP.“The alliances in several states have choices but the BJP does not have any other leader. Our alliance wants to give India a new Prime Minister. My party will decide about the PM when the final seat tally is out,” he told ANI, when asked who will be the prime minister if the BJP does not come to power.When asked about his national ambition, the 45-year-old leader said that he only wants his party to contribute in the new government at the Centre and made it clear that he is focusing at the Assembly elections, which are due in 2022.“I want to appeal to the people of UP to give us one more chance to further our programmes which has been stalled,” he said.“However, I want to increase the number of SP’s MPs in the Lok Sabha. I want to be among those who want to make a new Prime Minister. I want UP to contribute in the next government formation,” Yadav added.Opposition leaders from across party lines have chosen to reserve their opinions and have refrained from making any announcement on their prime ministerial candidate, stating that the Mahagatbandhan contender for the top post will be announced only after the elections.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said, “Opposition parties will sit together after the election and discuss who will be Prime Minister,” further clarifying that he is not an aspirant for the job. “Polling is to be held in 3 remaining phases, after that we will discuss,” he added. ​