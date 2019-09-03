Mulayam Singh Accuses BJP of Targeting Azam Khan, Calls for 'State-Wide Stir' in Protest

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed a press conference in Lucknow where he said that Rampur MP Azam Khan was being targeted unnecessarily by the government. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called for a state-wide stir against the government's treatment of Khan.

Yadav was referring to the numerous cases of land-grabbing and book theft against the lawmaker. He reflected on Khan's "humble background" and lauded him for promoting education and setting up the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which is at the heart of the controversy surrounding the MP.

"Now he is being unnecessarily targeted by the BJP government. Hundreds of bighas of land was acquired for the university, then why would only two bighas be illegally acquired? Just for those two bighas, 27 cases in serious sections were registered against Azam Khan," Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

The former SP chief further said, "The entire Samajwadi Party and I stand by Azam Khan and also I would like to appeal to all Samajwadi Party workers to gear up for a state wide stir against the atrocities on Azam Khan." He further praised Khan by saying, "He has always fought for the poor people and is a national level leader now. Azam is one man who cannot take anyone’s single penny.”

Yadav also trained guns at the BJP directly and said, "I would not to like name anyone but few BJP leaders have acknowledged that whatever happening with Azam Khan is wrong and this will cause damage to BJP somewhere. On learning that Azam Khan is being targeted unnecessarily, BJP should have intervened in the matter."

He further alleged that female members of Azam Khan's family were being interrogated and misbehaved with.

On August 30, Khan's elder sister Nikhat Aflaq was taken into custody for questioning in a case involving the lawmaker.

The Samajwadi Party MP faces more than two dozen cases of alleged land grabbing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.