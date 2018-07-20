English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mulayam Singh Yadav Accuses BJP Govt of Failing to Deliver on Poll Promises, Cheating Farmers
The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that farmers of the country are not getting returns but the price of manure, seeds and irrigation has gone up.
File photo of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP-led government in the state and Centre of failing to deliver on its poll promises.
“The government had promised Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account and two crore jobs per year. The farmers of the country feel ignored and cheated. They are not getting returns but the price of manure, seeds and irrigation has gone up. The businessmen of the country are also crying, they are the ones who are the worst-hit by the policies of this government,” Yadav said during his speech in the Lok Sabha.
The former Uttar Pradesh CM added that the government had made tall promises but failed miserably in keeping any of them.
The SP founder also launched a scathing attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“I am surprised that no one is interested in discussing farmers’ issues. Can anyone tell me what is the CM of Uttar Pradesh doing? Can anyone even tell me one thing he has done?” asked Yadav, looking at BJP MPs.
In his closing remarks, he said, “My only request is that farmers’ issues be solved, the difficulties faced by businessmen be addressed and the youth be given employment. Only then will the country prosper.”
His remarks came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including farmers’ distress, women’s safety and the Rafale fighter-jet deal.
