Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82 LIVE Updates: Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party Patriarch Passes Away; UP Declares 3-day State Mourning

By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 10:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday. The 82-year-old leader has been under treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital since August 22.
Yadav had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said. Several leaders had visited the hospital to enquire about the SP chief’s health. Prime Read More
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati paid her tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away today in Gurugram.
समाजवादी पार्टी के व्योवृद्ध नेता व यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के आज निधन हो जाने की ख़बर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व सभी शुभचिन्तकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे।
— Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 10, 2022
Three days of state mourning in Uttar Pradesh was announced following the death of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav’s contribution to the Indian politics and said he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy during emergency.
मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s mortal remains will be brought to Lucknow and will be kept at premises of the state Assembly and the SP office. Last rites will be performed in his native Saifai village of Etawah, sources said.
Expressing condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled his interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav.
राजनीति में विरोधी होने के बावजूद मुलायम सिंह जी के सबसे अच्छे संबंध थे। जब भी उनसे भेंट होती तो वे बड़े खुले मन से अनेक विषयों पर बात करते। अनेक अवसरों पर उनसे हुई बातचीत मेरी स्मृति में सदैव तरोताज़ा रहेगी। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों एवं समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences over Yadav’s death and said his incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered.
श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav and recalled his interactions with him when they both served as chief ministers of their respective states.
I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022
