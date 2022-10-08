Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: SP Patriarch Still in ICU, Condition Critical, Says Gurugram Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to remain in critical condition, Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital said in a medical bulletin issued on Saturday. He is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said the Samajwadi Party patriarch is being administered life-saving drugs to maintain vitals.

“He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists,” said the bulletin shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

The 82-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. He has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

He was in the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital till Monday but was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday (October 4).

On Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital to ask after Yadav. “Visited Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital and enquired about former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health and well-being. I pray to God he gets well soon,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prior to that, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital on Wednesday, where he met Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was also present there.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father’s health after he was admitted to CCU on Monday. As per sources, PM Modi had assured Akhilesh Yadav that he would extend all possible help and assistance in the SP patriarch’s treatment.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh Chaudhary had also expressed concerns over Mulayam Singh Yadav’s deteriorating health condition on Twitter and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, according to Samajwadi Party sources, party workers have been advised not to rush to Gurugram.

(With PTI inputs)

