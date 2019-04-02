LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mulayam Singh Yadav Owes Over Rs 2 Crore to Son Akhilesh, Reveals His Poll Affidavit

As per the affidavit, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav declared total property, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 16.52 crore.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mulayam Singh Yadav Owes Over Rs 2 Crore to Son Akhilesh, Reveals His Poll Affidavit
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav feeding cake to his son Akhilesh Yadav during the celebrations of his 79th birthday.
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav owes more than Rs 2.13 crore to his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav and the value of his assets has declined by Rs 3 crore in the last five years.

This was revealed in an affidavit filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been fielded by the SP from its stronghold Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

He had filed his nomination papers from the constituency on Monday.

As per the affidavit, the SP patriarch has declared a total property, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 16.52 crore.

This is Rs 3.20 crore less than the assets declared by him in an affidavit ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the affidavit, a case was registered against Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on September 24, 2015, for allegedly threatening IPS officer Amitabh Thakur over phone. The case is pending in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

His affidavit mentions that he owes Rs 2.13 crore to his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhna Yadav have an annual income of Rs 32.02 lakh and Rs 25.61 lakh, respectively.

Sadhna Yadav has shown assets worth Rs 5.06 crore.

According to the election affidavit, Mulayam Singh Yadav does not have a car. However, his wife owns a luxury car.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram