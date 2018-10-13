English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mulayam Yadav’s Daughter-in-law Aparna Sides With Shivpal Yadav, to Join Samajwadi Secular Morcha
Aparna, who is married to Prateek, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, declared her support for Chacha Ji (Shivpal Yadav) and his party Samajwadi Secular Morcha on Saturday.
Aparna also said that Shivpal Yadav would decide a suitable time for her to join and contest for Secular Morcha.
Lucknow: As the feud in Yadav family rages on, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav announced her support for Mulayam Singh’s brother and former SP leader Shivpal Yadav.
Aparna, who is married to Prateek, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, declared her support for Chacha Ji (Shivpal Yadav) and his party Samajwadi Secular Morcha on Saturday. She added that she would work towards strengthening the Samajwadi Secular Morcha.
Aparna, who shared the stage with Shivpal Yadav, the convenor of Samajwadi Secular Morcha, at a function organised in Lucknow on Saturday said, “I have always respected Chacha Ji and Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and we will work towards making Secular Morcha stronger.
Aparna also said that Shivpal Yadav would decide a suitable time for her to join and contest for Secular Morcha.
Speaking on the occasion, the Jaswantnagar MLA and Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Yadav said, “Time has come to take some big decisions. We want to bring the change in the society. More than 24 political parties are in our touch and we will be taking BJP head on in the upcoming elections.”
Earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had made an appearance at a function alongside his brother Shivpal Yadav for the first time since the Samajwadi Secular Morcha was launched. The event was organised to mark the death anniversary of the party’s ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia.
Mulayam, who garlanded a statue of Lohia, refrained from taking questions from media at Lucknow. However, Shivpal Yadav, in his address expressed happiness over the presence of his elder brother. “Today Neta Ji has graced us with his presence and has given us his blessings. I am sure he will continue to give us his blessings in the future also,” he had said.
In August, Shivpal Yadav launched 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' after expressing his disappointment with the Samajwadi Party leadership.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
