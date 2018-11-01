Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Daughter-in-Law Aparna Bats for Construction of Ram Mandir

: The younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday advocated for the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.“Personally, I want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya like everyone else, and so, I am in favour of Temple as there is a mention of Ayodhya in the Ramayana,” she said while addressing a gathering at the Dewa Mela in Barabanki on Wednesday night.After just a four-minute hearing, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases will not be taken up now, but in January. “We have other priorities,” a bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.Aparna added that it’s equally important to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue as “the matter is sub judice.” However, she quelled all queries about her taking the BJP’s side and said, “I am with Ram”.Earlier on Wednesday, a puja was held at the Lucknow residence of Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav and was attended by the entire Yadav family, including Akhilesh, Dimple, the warring Shivpal and patriarch Mulayam Singh.Aparna, who is married to Prateek, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, had recently declared her support for Chacha Ji (Shivpal Yadav) and his party Samajwadi Secular Morcha, saying that she would work towards strengthening the Morcha.“I have always respected Chacha Ji and Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and we will work towards making Secular Morcha stronger,” Aparna said at a function organised in Lucknow. At the event, Mulayam Singh too made an appearance with Shivpal, who launched a new party complaining of neglect in the SP.When asked whether Shivpal Yadav’s decision to form a new party will affect the general election of 2019, Aparna said that great efforts are being put into the cause of strengthening the SP. “There is still time for 2019, so let’s see what happens,” she added.