Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-in-law Donates Rs 11 Lakh for Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Even as the Samajwadi Party targets the BJP for Ayodhya's Ram Temple fundraising campaign, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of SP patron and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has donated Rs 11 lakh for the temple construction.

On Friday, the Prant Pracharak of Awadh province, Kaushal, along with Prashant Bhatia, reached the residence of Aparna Yadav in Dilkusha area in Lucknow. The younger daughter-in-law of Yadav donated the money for the construction of Ram Temple while her supporters also pitched in.

Speaking to News18, Aparna Yadav said, “We have faith and reverence in Ram, so I have voluntarily donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ram is the center of India's character, values and faith. I feel that every Indian should donate to this temple, so I have also donated.”

Answering a question on firing on Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya, Aparna Yadav said, “What was done earlier and under what circumstances it happened, was very sad. I do not want to comment on that. What has passed now cannot be changed. We should live in the present and today I have dedicated this amount for the Ram temple. I think the future generations will also follow Ram.”