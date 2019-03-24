LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Name Missing From List of Samajwadi Party Star Campaigners

The Samajwadi Party list carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others, besides Ram Gopal Yadav.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mulayam Singh Yadav's Name Missing From List of Samajwadi Party Star Campaigners
File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Sunday released its list of 40 star campaigners in which there was no mention of party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The list was released by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. It carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others, besides Ram Gopal Yadav himself.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri which is described as its "safest" seat.

At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

In the 2014 polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from two constituencies, Azamgarh and Mainpuri, and won both.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram