Mulayam Singh Yadav's Surprise Visit to SP Office in Lucknow Enthuse Workers

The Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav paid a surprise visit to Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday. The SP patriarch met party workers and gave the mantra for the 2022 polls.

During the visit, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav stood by his father all the time and once again claimed that his party will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming 2022 State Assembly polls. The SP patriarch gave blessings to party workers to propel the SP to power once again.

Mulayam, who has been unwell for the last two years, has suddenly become active. On Thursday, SP Chief Akhilesh reached the party office with his father Mulayam. The occasion was the closing ceremony of BJP Hatao Yatra and Janwadi Jan Yatra organised by Sanjay Singh Chouhan, President of Mahan Dal. Mulayam who was also present on this occasion said that he has never seen such enthusiasm in the workers before. The SP patriarch also asked the workers to work hard towards making an SP government in the State in 2022.

Meanwhile, addressing the workers, Akhilesh said, “In 2022, the Samajwadi Party will form the government by winning more than 400 seats.” There are a total of 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Although Akhilesh did not stop here, he further said, “We are winning more than 400 seats in 2022 polls. After the arrival of Mulayam Singh, now we will uproot the BJP. Today the people are fed up with the BJP. The arrival of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) became the icing on the cake. Such visits will not stop until the BJP is voted out of power.”

Attacking the BJP government, Akhilesh said, “The people are so fed up with the BJP that they have decided to side with the SP. People don’t even want to see the BJP anymore. The income of farmers did not increase, but the price of gas cylinders has doubled.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here