Mulayam Singh Yadav's Younger Daughter-in-law Bats in Favour of NRC, Diverges from Party Line

Lucknow: Amid the raging debates and protests across the country over the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, Aparna Bisht Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has expressed her support for the controversial laws.

“Jo Bharat Ka Hai Use Register me Ankit hone me kya dikkat hai? (Those who belong to India, what problem do they have in getting registered?)” she tweeted and used hashtags of student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

This is not for the first time that Aparna has taken a stand different from the SP’s party line. She has praised PM Modi on several occasions.

She had contested from Lucknow Cant seat on Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2017 assembly elections, but had lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Contrary to her stand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government over the protest on Sunday evening that rocked the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia.

“The way in which students of Jamia Millia have been brutally assaulted is unfortunate, students are still inside the campus. Is this the real Gujarat Model of the people in power, when entire country is burning?” he said in the tweet.

