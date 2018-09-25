English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mulayam Singh’s Photo Vanishes from Secular Morcha Poster After He Sides With Akhilesh at SP Rally
In a clear consequence of Mulayam Singh Yadav siding with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a recent rally in Delhi, his photo has been removed from the new Secular Morcha posters in Etawah.
The new poster, put up on the occasion of upcoming Gandhi Jayanti, carries Shivpal Yadav’s photo along with other leaders but Mulayam Singh’s picture has gone missing.
Lucknow: Last week Shivpal Yadav’s cavalcade were seen carrying the flags of his newly formed party, the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM), along with posters carrying photographs of Shivpal and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shivpal Yadav, the founder of the morcha had also offered a ticket to his brother Mulayam Singh from his bastion Mainpuri for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
But giving a snub to Shivpal, Mulayam Singh on Sunday shared the stage with his son, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and appealed party workers to make the latter win 2019 elections, signalling loud and clear that all is well again between the two after the strained relationship during the assembly elections in UP last year.
Sources said Shivpal is unhappy with his elder brother attending the cycle rally and sharing the stage with his son Akhilesh Yadav at a recent rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Akhilesh’s relations with Shivpal have been estranged for quite some time.
Addressing party workers from the dais while donning a red Samajwadi cap like his son Akhilesh, Mulayam at Jantar Mantar urged youngsters to make more people join the party. “My wish was that the Samajwadi Party should never get old. Today, after seeing so many youngsters, my wish is fulfilled,” he said.
Mulayam Singh’s attendance was considered a big setback to Shivpal who was still harbouring hopes that Mulayam would side with him in this family feud. On Saturday, a day before the rally, he had said his front would oppose everyone in the family, except netaji (Mulayam).
