Mulayam Stands With Son Akhilesh in Delhi Cycle Rally, Jolt for Brother Shivpal

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has once again become active in party activities after younger brother Shivpal Yadav’s launched a break-away outfit, reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday to address party workers after their cycle yatra to “save the democracy”.He addressed the gathering while standing next to son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, signaling loud and clear that all is well again between the two after the strains that took root during the Assembly elections in UP last year.His attendance would be a big jolt to Shivpal, who was still harbouring hope that Mulayam would side with him in this family feud. On Saturday, he said his front would oppose everyone in the family, except ‘Netaji’.Akhilesh had decided to go ahead with the cycle rally that started from Ghaziabad despite Delhi Police refusing permission, citing traffic and security issues.After a little scuffle with the police at UP Gate on the Ghaziabad border, SP workers managed to enter the capital and peddled to Jantar Mantar, where the grand felicitation ceremony was planned.Addressing the party workers from the dais while donning a red Samajwadi cap like his son Akhilesh, Mulayam thanked all the youngsters and urged them to make more people join the party as only they can keep it alive.“I would like to ask youngsters to make a good perception among the public. Youngsters should help the poor and backward, only then they will be considered as a leader. My wish was that Samajwadi Party should never get old. Today after seeing so many youngsters, my wish is fulfilled,” he said.“More and more youngsters should come forward and join Samajwadi Party because we don’t lie or make false promises like this BJP government,” added Mulayam, slipping in the jibe.Akhilesh was more direct in his attack on the Narendra Modi government. He demanded that the government form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rafale deal, saying the issue has now become global.“The government has just duped people of the nation with false promises. Today, everybody is fed up with this government and its policies, farmers are forced to commit suicide, youngsters are jobless, GST and demonetisation caused havoc on small businesses,” he said.“But the government suggests youngsters open a pakoda shop. I am happy that majority of the youngsters are with us today and our party is the youngest party. The people sitting in power today are just good at dividing people,” he said.The SP chief also said that one wheel of the party’s cycle runs on the principles of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar while the other wheel runs on the principles of Ram Manohar Lohia. Senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, who was also present, also attacked the central government from the dais on issues like depreciating rupee value and spiralling fuel prices.