Mulayam Yadav Likely to be Discharged From Hospital on Friday Evening

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is admitted to a private hospital here for stomach and urine-related problems, is likely to be discharged by Friday evening.

"Netaji is fine now," his son SP president Akhilesh Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had gone to the Medanta Hospital here Wednesday night for his routine checkup, but the doctors admitted him for monitoring his health over some stomach and urine-related issues.

"He is fine now. He had constipation for five days. He is quite comfortable and most probably he will go home by evening," Dr Rakesh Kapoor, who is attending Yadav, told PTI.





