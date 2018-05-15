Mulbagal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Independent Candidate H Nagesh Wins

Live Status IND H.Nagesh Won

Mulbagal (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,01,019 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,215 are male, 99,758 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.52 and the approximate literacy rate is 71%IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,734 votes (24.32%) securing 52.74% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.95%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,854 votes (1.63%) registering 27.4% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.96%.