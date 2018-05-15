GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mulbagal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Independent Candidate H Nagesh Wins

Live election result of 145 Mulbagal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Mulbagal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:11 PM IST
Mulbagal (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,019 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,215 are male, 99,758 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.52 and the approximate literacy rate is 71%
Live Status IND H.Nagesh Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
IND7421345.12%H.Nagesh
JD(S)6749841.03%Samruddhi Manjunath
BJP84115.11%Amaresh
IND10090.61%V.Marappa
IND10010.61%K.Nagaraju
IND8890.54%P.Natraja
IND7570.46%T.M.Naryanaswamy
AIMEP6950.42%M.K. Chandrakala
IND6670.41%N.Manjunatha
NOTA6460.39%Nota
IND5850.36%G.C.Ramappa
IND5560.34%Byrappa
IND5540.34%M.Naryanappa
IND5160.31%K.H.Venkatarama
IND5020.31%Venkataramappa
IND4960.30%M.Aravinda
IND4840.29%Keeluholali Sathish
IND3840.23%T.R. Shekhar
AMSP3780.23%V. Ravikumar
IND3670.22%T.V.Balakrishna
IND3060.19%D.Venkataravanappa
IND3040.18%T.R.Manjunatha
IND3030.18%Venkataravanappa.G
IND2950.18%V.Adinarayana
IND2910.18%M.Amarnatha
IND2870.17%A.Rajesh
IND2370.14%V. Srinivasa
IND2230.14%G.Srinivas (Mechanic)
IND2030.12%S.Manjunatha
IND1970.12%P.Ramachandrappa
IND1880.11%K.V.Rajendra
IND1860.11%V.Chandrappa
IND1290.08%C.V.Gopal
IND1170.07%R.Sridhar
IND1150.07%V.Lakshminarayan
IND1040.06%P.Venkateshappa
IND1040.06%Subramani
IND1020.06%Harendra V
IND1010.06%Suresha N
IND900.05%Sarala. M

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,734 votes (24.32%) securing 52.74% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.95%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,854 votes (1.63%) registering 27.4% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.96%.

Check the table below for Mulbagal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

