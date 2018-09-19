GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mullapally Ramachandran Appointed Kerala Congress President

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also appointed three working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee - K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and K Suresh, a party statement said.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2018, 11:51 PM IST
File photo of Mullapally Ramachandran
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mullapally Ramachandran as the president of the party's Kerala unit.

Gandhi also appointed three working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee - K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and K Suresh, a party statement said.

K Murleedharan was named chairman of the state campaign committee.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
