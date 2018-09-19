English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mullapally Ramachandran Appointed Kerala Congress President
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also appointed three working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee - K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and K Suresh, a party statement said.
File photo of Mullapally Ramachandran
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mullapally Ramachandran as the president of the party's Kerala unit.
Gandhi also appointed three working presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee - K Sudhakaran, M I Shanawaz and K Suresh, a party statement said.
K Murleedharan was named chairman of the state campaign committee.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
