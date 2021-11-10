CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Mullaperiyar Dam Issue: Kerala Govt Cancels Tree-felling Order
1-MIN READ

Mullaperiyar Dam Issue: Kerala Govt Cancels Tree-felling Order

Kerala on Nov 10 cancelled order permitting Tamil Nadu to fell trees along the Mullaperiyar dam. (Image for representation: PTI)

The Kerala government was under attack from the opposition Congress-led UDF in the State Assembly for its controversial order granting permission to cut the trees.

The Kerala government on Wednesday cancelled an order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir. Arriving at a decision on the cancellation, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also suspended chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas who allegedly prepared the order after a meeting of secretaries concerned.

first published:November 10, 2021, 20:48 IST