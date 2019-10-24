Mulund Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुलुंड): Kotecha Mihir Chandrakat of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

155. Mulund (मुलुंड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,86,594 eligible electors, of which 1,48,065 were male, 1,38,508 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 49 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mulund Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 34594 59.61% Kotecha Mihir Chandrakat LEADING MNS 9361 16.13% Harshala Rajesh Chavan INC 8658 14.92% Govind Singh VBA 2186 3.77% Shashikant Rohidas Mokal NOTA 1837 3.17% Nota BSP 434 0.75% Shrirang Anna Kamble IND 234 0.40% Commander Sadanand Champakrao Manekar Retd. JADP 229 0.39% Nilesh Chavan IND 155 0.27% Keshav Kailas Joshi IND 103 0.18% Bhau Salu Pawar IND 80 0.14% Deshpande Sanjay Saoji AMPI 63 0.11% Goroba Babasaheb Naykile IND 51 0.09% Meena Jagdish Sutrakar IND 47 0.08% Nandkumar Birbal Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,98,242 eligible electors, of which 1,55,903 were male, 1,42,336 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 49 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,01,518.

Mulund has an elector sex ratio of 935.45.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sardar Tara Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 65307 votes which was 38.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sardar Tara Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 27976 votes which was 18.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 155. Mulund Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.79%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.46%, while it was 49.56 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.67%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 155. Mulund constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 289.

Extent: 155. Mulund constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2486 to 2488.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mulund is: 19.1731 72.9292.

