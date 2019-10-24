Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mulund Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुलुंड): Kotecha Mihir Chandrakat of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mulund (मुलुंड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Kotecha Mihir Chandrakat
LEADING

Detailed Results
Mulund Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मुलुंड): Kotecha Mihir Chandrakat of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mulund (मुलुंड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

155. Mulund (मुलुंड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,86,594 eligible electors, of which 1,48,065 were male, 1,38,508 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 49 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mulund Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
34594
59.61%
Kotecha Mihir Chandrakat
MNS
9361
16.13%
Harshala Rajesh Chavan
INC
8658
14.92%
Govind Singh
VBA
2186
3.77%
Shashikant Rohidas Mokal
NOTA
1837
3.17%
Nota
BSP
434
0.75%
Shrirang Anna Kamble
IND
234
0.40%
Commander Sadanand Champakrao Manekar Retd.
JADP
229
0.39%
Nilesh Chavan
IND
155
0.27%
Keshav Kailas Joshi
IND
103
0.18%
Bhau Salu Pawar
IND
80
0.14%
Deshpande Sanjay Saoji
AMPI
63
0.11%
Goroba Babasaheb Naykile
IND
51
0.09%
Meena Jagdish Sutrakar
IND
47
0.08%
Nandkumar Birbal Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,98,242 eligible electors, of which 1,55,903 were male, 1,42,336 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 49 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,01,518.

Mulund has an elector sex ratio of 935.45.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sardar Tara Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 65307 votes which was 38.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sardar Tara Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 27976 votes which was 18.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 155. Mulund Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.79%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.46%, while it was 49.56 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.67%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 155. Mulund constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 289.

Extent: 155. Mulund constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2486 to 2488.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mulund is: 19.1731 72.9292.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mulund results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
